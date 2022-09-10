Two men are in a critical condition after the motorcycle they were riding smashed into a roundabout on Tal-Balal road in San Ġwann early on Saturday morning.

The accident was reported to the police at 4.30am.

In a statement, the police said that the driver was a 30-year-old man from Nepal. The identity of his passenger, who was riding pillion, had yet to be identified at the time of writing.

The police said that it appeared that the Kymco Agility motorcycle they were riding crashed into a roundabout on the busy road connecting San Ġwann and Naxxar.

Both crash victims were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital and suffered serious injuries in the crash, the police said.

Magistrate Josette Demicolo has launched an inquiry into the case, with the police also conducting their own investigation.