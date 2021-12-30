Two men allegedly linked to a €400,000 jewellery and cash theft from an Attard store in October were denied bail upon their arraignment on Thursday.

Josuel Farrugia, a 40-year old watchman from Qrendi, and Anthony Rapa, a 52-year old Mtarfa resident who is currently unemployed, were escorted to court to face charges over the robbery that allegedly took place on October 28.

The court heard how two masked people made off with a safe containing jewellery and cash, as well as other items from a shop showcase.

Investigators allegedly identified Rapa from CCTV footage. He was subsequently taken into police custody. That footage also led to investigations over a Tata Indica that did not have a valid road license.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Farrugia.

Both men were interrogated and later released on police bail while investigations continued.

The pair were on Thursday charged with aggravated theft, wilful damage to third party property as well as recidivism in varying degrees.

Rapa’s lawyer, Daniel Attard, contested the validity of the man’s arrest arguing that the footage showed a masked person but there was nothing to cast suspicion upon his client.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, confirmed the validity of the arrest.

Both accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

But that request sparked objections from the prosecution who informed the court that evidence in hand indicated the possible involvement of a third party with inside information about the shop.

The prosecution did acknowledge the fact that over the past five weeks or so, while out on police bail, the accused had not tried to approach any witnesses, including the alleged victim.

This fact was also stressed on by lawyer Joe Sammut, who was assisting Farrugia.

However, parte civile lawyer David Farrugia Sacco intervened, also drawing the court’s attention to the possible involvement of third parties in the theft.

After hearing submissions, the court turned down the request in view of the gravity of the charges, noting further that the men’s position had changed since they were now not merely under suspicion but had also been charged. Both accused were remanded in custody.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted.