Two men, aged 67 and 74, have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said on Thursday.

They said that 25 new cases were detected overnight and 22 virus patients were in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Forty-five patients recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 696 active cases.

A total of 808,968 vaccine doses have been administered, including 4,001 booster jabs.

Administration of third jab in homes for the elderly completed

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that the administration of booster jabs at homes for the elderly was completed on Thursday. The process started on September 6.

The residents will be given the flu jab in the coming weeks.