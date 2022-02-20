Two men died while positive with COVID-19 overnight as health authorities detected 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The victims were aged 70 and 87. The death toll has now reached 596.

Data released by the health ministry showed that the number of patients requiring hospital treatment has gone up to 42 - from 39 on Saturday. Of those, four are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit.

There are currently 816 active cases in the country, with 157 patients having recovered overnight.

Data shows that 340,340 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.