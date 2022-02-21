Two men, aged 68 and 78, have died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Monday.

Data released on Facebook shows that 74 new cases were detected between Sunday and Monday, while a further 123 people recovered.

This means Malta currently has 765 known active cases.

Of these, 47 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The data also shows that more than 340,500 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.