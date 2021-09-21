Two men were arrested in St Julian’s after they were found carrying what the police suspect is cocaine and cannabis.

The police said the men, one aged 45, the other 38, both Somali, were arrested at Spinola Gardens in St Julian’s by police on the beat.

The officers noted the two men acting in a suspicious manner and noted one passing on a bag to the other.

The bag, the police said, was found to contain the suspected drugs.

The two men are currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force