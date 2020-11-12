Two men were arrested by the police on Wednesday after they were found in possession of more than 1.6 kilograms of drugs with a street value of around €90,000.

The police said on Thursday they were arrested by the Drug Squad, with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The men are a 36-year-old who lives in Luqa and a 31-year-old who lives in Birżebbuġa. They were stopped by the police who suspected drug trafficking. The police searched their car and found two blocks of cocaine weighing around 1.3 kilograms.

In subsequent searches at a residence in Liqua, the police found 130 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of cannabis grass and 95 grams of cannabis resin.

Police investigations are continuing. One of the men is expected to be arraigned in court under arrest on Friday, charged with drug trafficking and aggravated possession.

An inquiry is being held.