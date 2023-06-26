Two men spotted on Saturday inside a car that had been reported stolen two nights before were remanded in custody upon their arraignment on Monday.

Wayne Catania, 32, and Keith Bonello, 43, both unemployed, pleaded not guilty to assisting an unidentified third party in stealing the vehicle, knowingly receiving the stolen car as well as unlawful possession of heroin and psychotropic substances.

Catania was separately charged with driving the car without a licence and insurance cover as well as ignoring a no-entry sign.

Both were charged with relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello explained it all began on June 22 when police received information about a van that was reported stolen the previous day.

Inside that van was a key for a Smart Fortwo model that was subsequently also stolen.

On Saturday, Rapid Intervention officers going through Marsa spotted the Smart vehicle. Two men were inside the car.

At the arraignment, both men were assisted by legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja who informed the court that when the case proceeded, it would be better for either of the accused to be assisted by a different lawyer.

The court, presided by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, minuted that request accordingly for the Legal Aid Agency to take note.

No request for bail was made in respect of Bonello in view of the fact that he was currently homeless.

As for Catania, he had spoken to his mother on Sunday and had a fixed address, the lawyer said.

The accused himself explained that his mum would willingly take him in as long as he kept out of trouble.

His mother would need to confirm that on oath, observed the court.

The prosecution objected to the request, pointing out that on Sunday the accused had told police that he had been turned down by his mum.

The request was left pending until the accused’s mother testified.

