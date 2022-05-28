Two men were grievously injured earlier on Saturday in separate accidents, the police said in a statement.

In the first accident, a 63-year-old man from Mosta was injured after he was hit by a car in his hometown at around 7.30am. The driver of the car, a 35-year-old from Mtarfa was not injured.

The 63-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei by ambulance where his injuries were later certified as being grievous.

In a second incident, a 32-year-old man was also rushed to Mater Dei after he fell while unloading a truck at a warehouse in Attard. His injuries were also grievous.

The police said investigations in both cases are still ongoing.