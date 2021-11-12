A 24-year-old man from Dingli was grievously injured after crashing into a fence and landing in a field in Mdina.
The police said the accident happened on Friday at 4am on Triq tal-Infetti.
The man was driving a Toyota Hilux.
In a separate accident on Thursday, a 30-year-old Somalian was grievously injured after being hit by a Land Rover Evoque driven by a 32-year-old from Valletta.
The police said the accident took place on Triq il-Marsa, in Marsa.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us