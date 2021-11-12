A 24-year-old man from Dingli was grievously injured after crashing into a fence and landing in a field in Mdina.

The police said the accident happened on Friday at 4am on Triq tal-Infetti.

The man was driving a Toyota Hilux.

In a separate accident on Thursday, a 30-year-old Somalian was grievously injured after being hit by a Land Rover Evoque driven by a 32-year-old from Valletta.

The police said the accident took place on Triq il-Marsa, in Marsa.

Police investigations are ongoing.