Two men were grievously injured on Thursday, in an accident at Palumbo Shipyards.
The police said a 48-Romanian man hit another Romanian with the forklifter he was driving at the dock at around 9am. Both fell into the sea and were pulled out by other workers.
An ambulance was called and they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police are investigating.
PREVIOUS
Primary school benchmark to be phased out... 'informal exams' instead
NEXT
Mother charged with drug trafficking to miss daughter's Holy Communion