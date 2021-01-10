Two men were seriously injured in an argument at Sliema on Sunday.
The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Kulleġġ l-Antik at 11.30am.
The argument, between a 46-year-old who lives in Ħamrun and a 23-year-old who lives in Iklin, started in the road and continued in a residence in the same street. A glass bottle was allegedly used.
The younger man went to the Floriana health centre while the older one was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police are investigating.
