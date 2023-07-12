Two men suffered grievous injuries in an accident at Luqa early on Wednesday.

The police said the accident took place in Triq Ħal Qormi at 12.30am.

A Renault Megan that was being driven by one of the men, a 28-year-old who lives in Marsascala, was involved in a collision with a Landrover Discovery that was being driven by a man who lives in Mellieħa, aged 35.

Members of the Civil Protection Department had to assist on the site of the accident.

The two men were taken to hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.