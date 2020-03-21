Police responding to a suspected breaking-and-entering report in Ħamrun on Saturday arrested two men they found at the scene of the crime.

In a statement, the police said that they received a report at 10.30am that two men were trying to force their way into a house on Triq Atocia in Ħamrun.

Officers from the Ħamrun police station and members of the police’s rapid intervention unit were dispatched to the scene, where they found a 36-year-old Żabbar man standing by a broken front door and a 44-year-old Ħamrun man on the roof of the house.

Both men are being held while the police investigate further.