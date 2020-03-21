Police responding to a suspected breaking-and-entering report in Ħamrun on Saturday arrested two men they found at the scene of the crime.
In a statement, the police said that they received a report at 10.30am that two men were trying to force their way into a house on Triq Atocia in Ħamrun.
Officers from the Ħamrun police station and members of the police’s rapid intervention unit were dispatched to the scene, where they found a 36-year-old Żabbar man standing by a broken front door and a 44-year-old Ħamrun man on the roof of the house.
Both men are being held while the police investigate further.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us