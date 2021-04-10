Two men were hospitalised in the early hours of Saturday morning after they injured each other in a fight in Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The two men, aged 35 and 40 and both from Somalia, got into an argument in Triq il-Port at around midnight. The fight escalated and involved a glass bottle and knife, investigators believe.
A medical team was called to the scene and took both men to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. Both were grievously hurt in the altercation.
The police are investigating further.
