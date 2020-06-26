Two men were hurt and four boats damaged on Thursday night when a fire broke out at a boat marina in Gozo.



The fire is believed to have started from a boat docked at the Żewwieqa marina in Mġarr at just after 3.30am. Flames quickly spread to neighbouring vessels. The damage to two of the affected boats is understood to be extensive.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that the flames appeared to have originated from a powerboat and then spread once the main sail of a sailboat caught fire.



Two men – one aged 29 from Mellieħa and the other 34 years old and from Għajnsielem – were hurt in the incident. Both were taken to Gozo General Hospital by a medical team which was called on site.



No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing, although sources said one of the men is believed to be seriously hurt.



Firefighters worked throughout the early hours of the morning to put out the flames.



Magistrate Bridget Sultana is leading an inquiry into the incident.

The fire was still burning by day break.