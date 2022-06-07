Two men were injured, one of them grievously, in a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imġarr at 9am.

The injured men were the 48-year-old driver and 51-year-old passenger of an Isuzu KB pick-up that was involved in a collision with a Tadano TR301 crane. The 51-year-old suffered grievous injuries.

Both the injured men are German. They were given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The 37-year-old crane driver, who lives in Għajnsielem, was not injured.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.