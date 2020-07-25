Two men were injured in an argument over a mask on a Gozo Channel ferry on Sunday.
Sources said that an officer on board the ferry was attacked by some passengers who refused to wear a face mask, as obliged under the present COVID-19 regulations.
The police confirmed there was an incident on the ferry at around 6.30pm. The ferry was in Gozo and scheduled to leave for Malta.
They said two men - a 31-year-old man from Victoria and a 34-year-old man from Żabbar had to be taken to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.
