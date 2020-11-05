Two men were injured, one of them grievously, in an argument on Wednesday in Sannat, Gozo.

The police said they were called to Triq Marsilja at 7.15pm, where it transpired that two men, a 30 and a 34-year-old from Ghana, were arguing in a residence.

They were taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where the 34-year-old was certified as having suffered grievous injuries while the other man was slightly injured.

Investigations are ongoing.