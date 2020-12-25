Two men were injured in an argument at Armier on Friday.

The police said the argument took place at 11am.

It started between the victims - a 36-year-old man from Birkirkara and a 47-year-old man from Qormi - but two women - a 49-year-old from Qormi and a 33-year-old from Birżebbuġa also got involved.

One of the women allegedly grievously injured the 36-year-old man when she hit him with an iron rod. The 47-year-old was slightly injured.

The police are investigating.