An argument between two housemates in Marsascala escalated into violence on Friday evening and left both men needing medical attention.
Police were called to Triq id-Dolmen at around 8.30pm by a 24-year-old Nigerian man who told them that he needed help because his flatmate had attacked him.
Inside the men’s apartment, the police found a 40-year-old man, also Nigerian, who was also injured.
A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was called to scene. The 40-year-old was grievously hurt in the altercation, with the younger man being slightly injured.
