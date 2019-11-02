An argument between two housemates in Marsascala escalated into violence on Friday evening and left both men needing medical attention.

Police were called to Triq id-Dolmen at around 8.30pm by a 24-year-old Nigerian man who told them that he needed help because his flatmate had attacked him.

Inside the men’s apartment, the police found a 40-year-old man, also Nigerian, who was also injured. 

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was called to scene. The 40-year-old was grievously hurt in the altercation, with the younger man being slightly injured.