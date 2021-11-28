Two men were injured, one of them grievously, in an argument in St Julian’s on Saturday.

The police said on Sunday the argument, between four men, took place in Triq Dobbie at 10.45pm.

They said initial investigations established that the men involved were three 16-year-olds who live in Fgura, Birżebbuġa and Swieqi and a 20-year-old Libyan who lives in Sliema.

The Fgura resident, was taken to the nearest health centre where he was found to have suffered slight injuries, the Birżebbuġa one was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He suffered grievous injuries.

The other two were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana.

The police are investigating.