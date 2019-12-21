Updated 1.40pm

Two young men were injured in an argument in St Julian’s early on Saturday.

The police said the men, both 19 from Guinea, entered the St Julian’s police statement at 1am, both bleeding from head wounds.

They told the police they were involved in an argument with an Eritrean man in St George’s Street. They said the Eritrean hit them on their heads probably with a broken bottle and tried to steal their mobile phone.

An ambulance was called at the station and took both men to Mater Dei Hospital. One was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, the other from slight.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man from Gambia was grievously injured in an argument with another man in Qawra.

The police said the man went to the Qawra station at 4.30pm on Friday to report that he had been involved in an argument in the Fra Ben area and had suffered injuries.

The police went on site where they found a 40-year-old man from Sierra Leone, who lives in Buġibba, who was involved in the same argument and who had also been injured.

It is possible that a knife was used in the argument, the police said.

They said a medical team was called to assist the two men who were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating both cases.