Two men were hospitalised on Wednesday after they were injured in fires in Żabbar.

The police said the incident happened at a garage in Triq iż-Żingla at 3.45pm. The fires started in a boat that was at the garage.

They were eventually put out by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The men, 27 from Marsascala and 20 from Żabbar, were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. The older one was slightly injured, the younger suffered grievous injuries.

The police are investigating.