Two men were injured in a crash between a car and a motorbike on Triq Dawret il-Gudja.

The police said the accident took place at 8 am, and both men were rushed to hospital.

The motorbike driver, a 59-year-old from Żabbar, suffered grievous injuries, while the other man, a 26-year-old from Għaxaq who was driving a Nissan, suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.