Two men were grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in Mġarr.

The police said the accident took place in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ at 9.50am.

A 23-year-old man from Fgura was driving a Toyota Tercel that was involved in a collision with a Yamaha MTM858 that was being ridden by a 30-year-old man from Santa Venera.

A 19-year-old woman from Żabbar was a passenger in the Tercel.

An ambulance took the driver and the rider to hospital.

The police are investigating.