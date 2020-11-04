Two men were injured, one of them grievously, while fighting in Mosta on Tuesday.
The police said the two men fought on Triq il-Ħuttaf at 8.30pm.
Police said initial indications were that a 47-year-old Maltese man and a 31-year-old Palestinian man, who both live in Mosta, had argued and fought.
Both men went to a health centre. The younger one was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, while the older one's injuries were certified as slight.
The police are investigating.
