Two men were injured, one of them grievously, while fighting in Mosta on Tuesday.

The police said the two men fought on Triq il-Ħuttaf at 8.30pm.

Police said initial indications were that a 47-year-old Maltese man and a 31-year-old Palestinian man, who both live in Mosta, had argued and fought.

Both men went to a health centre. The younger one was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, while the older one's injuries were certified as slight.

The police are investigating.