Two Somali men were injured late on Tuesday when they brawled during an argument, the police said.

The incident happened at about 8.30pm in Paceville.

The police said one of the men went to St Julian's police station to say he had been injured during a fight.

The 28-year-old, resident in Fgura, was hospitalised for neck injuries caused by a knife.

The other man allegedly involved in the fight, a 45-year-old Somali resident in Zebbuġ, Gozo, was later tracked down and also given hospital treatment.

The police are investigating.