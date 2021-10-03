Two men were injured, one of them grievously, during an argument in Paola on Saturday evening.

The police said on Sunday the fight took place in Triq Għajn Dwieli at around 8pm.

Preliminary investigations show that a fight erupted between four men, aged 42, 27, 68 and 85. A metal object was allegedly used.

Two of the men - the 47-year-old and the 85-year-old went to the nearest health centre where the younger man was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, the older one from slight.

The police are investigating.