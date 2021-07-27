Two men were injured in a knife fight in Paola on Monday night.

The police said on Tuesday that the argument took place in Triq tal-Borġ.

They said a 30-year-old man went to the Paola police station at 10.30pm to report that he had had an argument with another man.

The police went on site and preliminary investigations established that the man was involved in an argument with a 26-year-old compatriot. Knives appear to have been used in the argument.

The younger one was grievously injured, the older one suffered slight injuries. Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating.