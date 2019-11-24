Two men were grievously injured in separate arguments in the same street in St Julian’s on Sunday morning.

The police said a 23-year-old man from Macedonia was injured in the first incident when he was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a place of entertainment in St George’s Street at 4am.

In the second incident, a 22-year-old Moroccan man was injured during an argument at another place of entertainment at 5.30am.

Both men taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.