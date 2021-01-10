Two men were injured, one of them grievously, in an argument in St Paul’s Bay on Saturday.

The police said on Sunday the argument took place in Misraħ il-Bajja at 9pm.

During the argument, a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from St Paul’s Bay were injured. The unkown aggressors escaped from the site.

The younger man sustained grievous injuries, the older slight.

The police are investigating.