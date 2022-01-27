Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Thursday morning.

The police said that the first happened in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, Żejtun, at 6.30am.

A Seat Ibiza driven by a 40-year-old man from Marsascala was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200 driven by a 49-year-old man from Żejtun.

The second accident took place in Triq l-Imrieħel, Birkirkara at 7.30am.

A Volkswagen Bora driven by a 49-year-old man from Mġarr was involved in a collision with a Toyota Townace steered by a 78-year-old man from Gżira.

The Marsascala and Mġarr residents were given first aid on the sites of the accidents before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.