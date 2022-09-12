Two men were hospitalised on Monday after they were injured in a traffic accident in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru 13 at 11am.

The victims were the 63-year-old driver and the 50-year-old passenger in a Toyota IQ. The driver lives in Santa Luċija, and the passenger in Senglea. Both are men.

Their car was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit that was being driven by a 46-year-old man who lives in Msida. He was not injured.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not known at the time of publication.

Triq Diċembru 13, which had been initially closed to traffic, has now been reopened.