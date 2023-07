Two men were grievously injured during an argument at Marsascala on Tuesday.

The police said the argument took place in Triq is-Sikka at around 6.30pm.

The two injured men are both Italian aged 52 and 37.

They were involved in an argument with two other people who fled the scene.A knife was allegedly used.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.