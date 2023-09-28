Two men have been injured in an early morning row in Paceville involving a glass bottle.
Police were called to the area at 3am on Thursday and found a 41-year-old Libyan man with facial injuries.
He alleged that he had been involved in an argument with another man, who had left the scene, police said in a statement.
Police on patrol in Spinola Garden later noticed a 27-year-old Englishman who also had some injuries and said he had been involved in a row.
It emerged that the two men had been in an argument and that a glass bottle was allegedly used.
They were taken to Mater Dei hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.