Two men have been injured in an early morning row in Paceville involving a glass bottle.

Police were called to the area at 3am on Thursday and found a 41-year-old Libyan man with facial injuries.

He alleged that he had been involved in an argument with another man, who had left the scene, police said in a statement.

Police on patrol in Spinola Garden later noticed a 27-year-old Englishman who also had some injuries and said he had been involved in a row.

It emerged that the two men had been in an argument and that a glass bottle was allegedly used.

They were taken to Mater Dei hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.