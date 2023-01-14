Two men were injured in the course of a fight in Paceville on Friday evening, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident was reported to the authorities by a 24-year-old Gambian man who walked into the St Julian’s police station at 8pm with wounds on his face.

He told officers that another man inside a Paceville establishment on Triq San Ġorġ had assaulted him.

Officers went to the establishment in question and found a 33-year-old Pakistani man who was also injured.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance to receive medical treatment.

While the Gambian, who lives in St Julian’s, was slightly injured in the incident, the Pakistani man’s injuries were certified as grievous.

A police investigation is under way.