Two men were injured in an argument in Qawra on Sunday evening.

Photos posted on social media showed one of them lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Annetto Caruana,. One of the men was allegedly hit by a bottle.

Both men, aged 24 and 25, were later taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man hit by a bottle suffered grievous injuries, the condition of the other is not yet known.

The police are investigating.