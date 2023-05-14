Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Saturday evening.
The police said on Sunday the first accident took place in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, Mellieħa at 7.45pm.
A 38-year-old German man was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 23-year-old woman from Naxxar.
In the second accident, a 30-year-old man from Nepal who lives in Swieqi lost control of the Kymco motorbike he was riding in Valley Road, Birkirkara and fell. The accident happened at 9.45pm.
A medical team assisted both victims on site and they were then taken to hospital by ambulances.
The police are investigating.
