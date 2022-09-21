Two people were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Tuesday evening.

In the first accident - in Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa at 6pm, a 46-year-old Egyptian man was hit by a Toyota Auris that was being driven by a 22-year-old man who lives in Żabbar.

The second accident was in Triq Tumas Chetcuti, Attard at 7.15pm. A 21-year-old Italian man lost control of the Niu N1S he was riding and fell.

Both victims were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.