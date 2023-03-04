Two men were injured in separate crashes on opposite ends of the island on Friday night, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The first incident happened at 8.45pm on Triq Triq Birżebbuġa in Birżebbuġa, when a 25-year-old Albanian pedestrian was hit by a BMW driven by a 21-year-old from the locality.

Around two hours later, at 10.45pm, a 37-year-old Hungarian motorcyclist was injured when he skidded with his Yamaha motorcycle and crashed on the Coast Road.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where they are receiving treatment for grievous injuries.

The police have launched separate investigations into the incidents.