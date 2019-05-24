Two men who pleaded not guilty to stealing from and causing damage to parked vehicles in Gozo, were remanded in custody.

Clive Micallef, 36, from St Paul’s Bay and Leone Zammit, 19, from Nadur, were escorted to the Gozo Courts on Wednesday morning, to face charges of stealing items from parked vehicles and of willfully damaging to third party property.

The alleged offences took place on July 2 and 3.

Mr Zammit was separately charged with breaching a Probation Order, while his co-accused was separately charged with another car theft earlier on in June as well as with being a relapser.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Bridget Sultana, who remanded both men in custody.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Scerri was defence counsel.