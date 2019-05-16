Two men, charged with a series of thefts from a Bulebel factory, were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon their arraignment on Thursday.

Elvis Falzon, a 41-year-old Fgura resident, who worked with his father, and Robert Borg, a 46-year-old delivery man from Tarxien, were taken to court under arrest after their suspicious movements in the vicinity of the factory premises prompted police to intervene.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard explained how the police had received various reports of thefts from the factory, ultimately causing its owner to request a police watch in the hope of catching the culprits.

Two officers a watch at the site spotted two men whose movement close to one of the factory trucks aroused their suspicion.

The officers moved in and the suspects were taken for questioning.

The pair was arraigned on Thursday over the string of thefts targeting toy products, which thefts were aggravated by means, place, value and time.

The men were also charged with handling stolen property and attempted theft.

Both requested bail.

Defence lawyer Gabriel Farrugia, assisting Mr Falzon, explained that the man had a serious history of drug abuse but had recently been taken under the watchful eye of his parents who were doing their utmost to make sure that he received all the necessary treatment.

Legal aid counsel Graziella Tanti, assisting Mr Borg, explained that her client resided with his mother who had health issues. Although also on treatment for drug abuse, the man had registered “enormous improvement” and would risk losing his job if denied bail.

Besides, the items stolen appeared to have been “old and discarded outside,” Dr Tanti observed.

However, the prosecution, assisted by Superintendent Josric Mifsud, pointed out that the stolen items were newly packaged and of considerable value.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request for bail in view of the fact that there was a real risk of tampering with evidence and also because of the co-accused’s own vulnerability.

The court further asked the director of Prisons to provide the two men with all necessary help and care to address their dependence.