Two men who had just arrived in Malta from Sicily were arrested on Thursday after they were caught carrying some 31 kilos of what is believed to be cannabis.

In a statement on Friday, the police said that after weeks of "intensive work" by the Drug Squad, the two Romanian nationals were stopped while driving in Marsa.

The men, aged 18 and 21, had just arrived in Malta from Pozzallo.

During a vehicle search carried out on the spot, the police discovered the men were carrying several packages hidden inside the car containing the alleged drugs. The police believe the cannabis was intended for trafficking.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiaq, who was informed about the bust, ordered an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist.

The two men were arrested and taken to the police headquarters for questioning. They are expected to be charged in court on Friday.

The police said investigations are still ongoing.