Police have arrested two men after a robbery on an elderly man on New Year’s Day in Marsa.

The 67-year-old man was walking in Triq is-Salib in Marsa at around 5am when he was approached by men who kicked him and stole his mobile phone before escaping in a car. The victim, who ended up on the ground, sustained slight injuries.

The police said on Thursday that the arrest followed a joint investigation by its major crimes squad and district police.

Following hours of observation and working on information on who the aggressors could be, officers from Major Crimes on Tuesday at 9pm circled the car used in the robbery in the same area.

In it were two men, one aged 42 and lives in Gżira, the other aged 33 and lives in Marsascala. They are suspected of having committed the crime and are being held at the lock-up at the police general headquarters.

They are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming hours.

Police investigations are continuing.