Two men have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a shop in Qormi last month.

The police said on Friday officers from the Arsons Unit within Major Crimes arrested the two men, both resident in St Paul’s Bay, one aged 48, the other 43.

They said that after days of investigations and analysing CCTV cameras, they identified the suspects that had set up the shop, in Triq Ħammieri, Qormi, on fire on August 29.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.