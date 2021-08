Two men will be arraigned in court on Friday over a theft from a private residence in Birżebbuġa.

The police said in a statement that the men, aged 32 and 39, were traced with the help of CCTV footage following the theft on July 24.

On that day the police were informed at around 10.30pm that jewellery and cash had been stolen from a house on Triq San Mikiel.

More details to follow.