At least two ministers have followed the Prime Minister’s example and shall be forfeiting a month’s pay in solidarity as the country struggles through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a facebook post, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said he felt duty-bound to follow the Prime Minister’s example. He also encouraged others to do the same.

In another facebook post, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said she was also donating a month’s pay. “This is a time for solidarity... together, we will be stronger as a nation.”