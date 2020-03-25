At least two ministers have followed the Prime Minister’s example and shall be forfeiting a month’s pay in solidarity as the country struggles through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a facebook post, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said he felt duty-bound to follow the Prime Minister’s example. He also encouraged others to do the same.
In another facebook post, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said she was also donating a month’s pay. “This is a time for solidarity... together, we will be stronger as a nation.”
