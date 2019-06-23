Two Italian tourists, who ended up in a heated argument with a number of taxi drivers at Paceville, missed their flight home after getting arrested.

The two were conditionally discharged, one of them landing a fine over unlawful possession of a penknife.

Domenico Marino, 27 and Giuseppe Branca, 26, both from Reggio Calabria, were on their last night out in Paceville, hours before the end of their stay in Malta, when violence broke out at around 3am on Sunday.

The men were leaning against the mudguard of a parked taxi, prompting the driver to tell the Italians to move off, in no uncertain terms, allegedly peppering his speech with some racist remarks.

An argument broke out and a number of other taxi drivers allegedly intervened.

At that point, one of the Italians allegedly threatened the drivers with a beer bottle. His friend allegedly pulled a penknife out of his pocket “in a form of self-defence,” the court was told.

The duo, who were meant to leave the island on Sunday evening, were arrested after the driver reported the matter to the police.

The men were charged in court on Monday with having threatened the driver. Mr Marino was separately charged with the unlawful possession of a pointed weapon.

Defence lawyers David Gatt and John Bonello pointed out that the blade was less than 8 centimetres long, the statutory limit which defined a weapon as illegal or otherwise.

“It is true that the knife is a small one but the law also says that the knife should be in an appropriate place. It’s one thing for it to be in a kitchen; it’s another for it to be in Paceville at 4am in the morning,” prosecuting officer Leeroy Balzan Engerer countered.

After hearing both accused plead guilty and upon submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, conditionally discharged each of the men for a six-month term, ordering Mr Marino to pay a €116 fine for the unlawful possession of the weapon.