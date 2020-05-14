A suspect drug-trafficker had been the subject of a two-month long surveillance operation before joint police forces closed in on him in a major drug bust at Cospicua last month.

Details of the arrest and searches that followed, were revealed in court on Thursday as the compilation of evidence kicked off against Joseph Brignone, 31, and his sister Annalise, 34, who are facing separate charges over aggravated possession of cocaine, cannabis and psychotropic drugs.

The man is further accused of drug trafficking, possession of firearms, handling stolen property as well as relapsing, while both siblings stand accused of money laundering.

Prosecuting inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca from the drug squad explained how investigators had been keeping a close watch of their suspect for several weeks, noting his movements as he went from one garage in Fgura to another in Marsascala, also visiting his sister’s Cospicua flat.

Vehicles seized by the police

The man drove various vehicles, including a Pajero, two BMWs and a Mercedes, said the inspector, noting further that Brignone would sometimes hop from one car to another.

The vehicles, including four motorcycles, had since been seized by police. Some of the cars were registered in the name of third parties, the court was told.

When police zeroed in on their suspect in April, the man had been driving a Mitsubishi Shogun in Triq il-Kottonera, Cospicua and had crashed into two police cars in his bid to get away.

A search of that vehicle had yielded two sachets as well as a semi-automatic Beretta pistol.

Following the man’s arrest, police who searched his home at Cospicua, which was equipped with CCTV cameras, came across weighing scales, crushers, knives, airgun ammunition and a cross-bow.

Police also found an amount of cash, six bills of exchange, as well as four notebooks bearing lists of names and figures.

A second search took place at his sister’s home, Inspector Mercieca explained, describing how officers had sifted through the flat, unearthing various drugs.

Another police officer, Steven Micallef, who had assisted in the search at the woman’s home, testified that more drugs and cash, as well as a gold ring, were found inside a safe, hidden out of sight behind a mirror. Some drugs were also found inside a trophy.

Police had also extended their searches to the garages in Fgura and Marsascala, whose owners were also called to the witness stand.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri formally thanked the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, for handling the case with urgency, hearing several witnesses and even scheduling another hearing next week, in spite of the “sensitive and difficult” scenario posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Eman Hayman prosecuted.